Songbirds Foundation To Hold Exclusive Screening Of Emmy Award-Winning Feature Film “Songbirds”

The Songbirds Foundation invites Chattanooga music and film fans to an exclusive screening of the Emmy Award-Winning documentary, “Songbirds,” Sunday, May 29.

This one-time event will serve as a fundraiser to expand the film’s global distribution initiative, as well as the mission of the Songbirds Foundation.

“We are so proud of our work on ‘Songbirds,’ as well as for how well the film community has received it, and we can’t wait to share this special screening with our friends and neighbors from across the Chattanooga area,” said the film’s director, Dagan Beckett. “One of the reasons Songbirds left the imprint it did is because of how much the people here invested in the venue’s cultural and historical mission. This screening is a celebration of that mutually beneficial relationship.”

Tickets are available here. Please note there is a 10 ticket limit per customer.

About the film:

Songbirds once hosted the world's largest collection of vintage guitars. However, Covid-19's devastating blow to the music industry forced the museum to close in August 2020. The film “Songbirds” explores the final hours and cultural impact of the museum’s special collection.

Directed by Chattanooga native, Dagan Beckett, “Songbirds” has enjoyed critical acclaim by receiving 16 film festival selections worldwide, including four festival wins, and an Emmy Award from the The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for the best topical documentary feature film.

About the event:

Those joining the cast and crew for this special hometown screening of “Songbirds” will be able to have their photo taken on the red carpet while enjoying live music from Chattanooga’s own, WE ARE US. Raffle tickets will be available to purchase for a chance to win a free guitar.

VIP ticket purchases will provide access to a green room experience to meet the director and have photos taken holding the actual Emmy Award. VIP tickets also include one free raffle ticket, hors d'oeuvres, and access to a cash bar.