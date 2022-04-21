Southern Adventist University Students Win Seven Awards at Sonscreen Film Festival

During the Sonscreen Film Festival this month, film production students in Southern Adventist University’s School of Visual Art and Design made a good showing. Seven Southern students won seven awards:

Best in Fest and Best in Drama: “Like Paper,” Michaela Hounslow

Best in Documentary: “As You Are,” Tyler Whitsett and Sid Ramirez

Best in Art Experimental: “Truth Is Stranger,” Michael Moyer

Best in Comedy: “Life of Walter,” Michael Moyer

Jury Selection: “We Are People,” Marcus Maynes

Audience Choice: “Spark,” Ashton Weiss and Michael Rackley

The Sonscreen Film Festival provides young filmmakers with an opportunity to showcase their purposeful, relevant productions centered on social awareness, outreach, and uplifting entertainment. This year, 23 Southern film students attended the festival, held at the Loma Linda University Church in California. While Southern students have been attending the festival for almost 20 years, this year’s group was the largest.

“Screening your work for an audience and fielding questions is such a valuable experience and reward for any filmmaker,” said Nicholas Livanos, associate professor of film at Southern. “I’m so thankful my students got the chance to share their hard work with peers and industry professionals; we’re coaching the next generation of Christian filmmakers.”

Michaela Hounslow, a senior, felt humbled to receive the highest award and credits her film crew for their perseverance throughout the process.

“Making films is a vulnerable, exhausting process, and when that work is rewarded, it’s a special kind of encouragement,” Hounslow said. “I strive to tell stories that highlight a sense of humanity in places where people don’t expect to see any. Stories have preserved our thoughts, ideas, fears, and hopes for generations, and I’m honored to be a part of that tradition.”