Summer Music & Movie Series Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend in Miller Park

A new free summer music and movie series is starting Memorial Day weekend in Miller Park.

Each Saturday will feature a non-profit partner along with musical entertainment, oversized games, artist vendors, food trucks and a big screen movie under the stars.

Featured Movies on the Saturdays include:

May 28: Secret Life of Pets 2

June 4: Westside Story (2021)

June 11: The Wiz

July 9: Raya and the Last Dragon

July 16: The Princess and the Frog

July 30: Inside Out

August 6: Sonic the Hedgehog

Live Music by SoundCorps buskers followed by a band on the Miller Park Stage, games, artists and food trucks start at 6:30pm. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for the movie starting at dusk at approximately 8:30pm.

Chattanooga-based bands featured at Music & Movies in Miller include: Chattanooga Parking Authority on May 28, Over Easy on June 4 and the Nubreed Band on June 11. Additional entertainment will be announced soon.

More information on each night of the series can be found at rivercitycompany.com/events or via Facebook.

Music & Movies in Miller is sponsored by: The Benwood Foundation, City of Chattanooga, Elliott Davis, Double Cola and presented by River City Company and Caravan Tribe.