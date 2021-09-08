Sunset Cinema In Miller Park Features 1984's The Karate Kid This Saturday

City of Chattanooga Special Events announces upcoming movies and dates for Sunset Cinema in Miller Park, an outdoor movie series in downtown Chattanooga.

This week our partner is Capoeira Chattanooga and Move N Groove Kidz. Capoeira Chattanooga will be presenting their Annual Roda from 5pm to 7pm. A Roda is a circle made up of martial artists and musicians. Within the circle, the capoeira fight or jogo takes place. Following the roda at sunset we will be screening The Karate Kid.

Next week (September 18th) our partner is McKamey Animal Center who will be hosting a doggie costume contest before screening The Secret Life of Pets. Attendees should bring their pups in their favorite puppy costumes for the chance to win a prize basket.

Sunset Cinema is a free community event that makes a great family outing, date night, or night out with friends. Attendees should bring blankets, outdoor chairs, and creative seating to make a cozy spot for their group on the lawn to enjoy the movie. They may also bring picnics or enjoy concessions from vendors.

Each night the City partners with a local nonprofit to raise awareness about their mission. Attendees participate in pre-movie activities provided by the nonprofit partner and enjoy yard games like giant jenga, connect four, spikeball, soccer, disc golf, and more while awaiting the start of the movie at sunset.

Upcoming Movie Schedule:

September 11, 2021

Karate Kid 1984 (2h6m)

In partnership with Move N Groove Kidz

September 18, 2021

The Secret Life of Pets 2016 (1h27m)

In partnership with McKamey Animal Center

October 2, 2021