Sunset Cinema In Miller Park Presents "Josie And The Pussycats" This Saturday

City of Chattanooga Special Events announces the final date for Sunset Cinema in Miller Park, an outdoor movie series in downtown Chattanooga.

Sunset Cinema is a free community event that makes a great family outing, date night, or night out with friends. Attendees should bring blankets, outdoor chairs, and creative seating to make a cozy spot for their group on the lawn to enjoy the movie. They may also bring picnics or enjoy concessions from vendors. Before the movie starts, attendees can enjoy yard games provided by the City of Chattanooga and a pre-movie activity from a nonprofit partner.

On Saturday October 2nd, City of Chattanooga is partnering with Chattanooga Girls Rock to show Josie and the Pussycats on the big screen. Before the movie starts, catch a live performance from the CGR All Star Band. Chattanooga Girls Rock! exists to empower girls, trans and nonbinary youth in our community to build confidence and celebrate their individuality through collaborative music education, social justice and performance.

Synopsis for Josie and the Pussycats: Josie (Rachael Leigh Cook), Melody (Tara Reid) and Val (Rosario Dawson) are three small-town girl musicians determined to take their rock band out of their garage and straight to the top, while remaining true to their look, style and sound. They get a record deal which brings fame and fortune but soon realize they are pawns of two people who want to control the youth of America. They must clear their names, even if it means losing fame and fortune.

This is the final movie for the 2021 season. Sunset Cinema will kick back off in Spring of 2022.