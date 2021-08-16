Sunset Cinema In Miller Park Presents West Side Story This Saturday

City of Chattanooga Special Events announces upcoming movies and dates for Sunset Cinema in Miller Park, an outdoor movie series in downtown Chattanooga.

Each night the City partners with a local nonprofit to raise awareness about their mission. Attendees participate in pre-movie activities provided by the nonprofit partner and enjoy yard games like giant jenga, connect four, spikeball, soccer, disc golf, and more while awaiting the start of the movie at sunset. This week (August 21) our nonprofit partner is Artsbuild who is bringing an interactive dance activity.

Attendees will have the opportunity to join two of Chattanooga Ballet’s newest professional company dancers, Andrea Chickness and Pierceton Mazell, who will teach and lead audience members in choreography inspired by West Side Story. Chattanooga Ballet is home to the only professional ballet company and largest dance school in the city. Its mission is to Serve Through the Power of Dance. Activities start at 7:30pm and the movie starts at 8:30 pm.

Sunset Cinema is a free community event that makes a great family outing, date night, or night out with friends. Attendees should bring blankets, outdoor chairs, and creative seating to make a cozy spot for their group on the lawn to enjoy the movie. They may also bring picnics, or they can enjoy concessions from vendors including kettle corn, hotdogs, snow cones, and food trucks provided by Food Truck Alley.

Upcoming Movie Schedule:

August 21, 2021

West Side Story 1961 (2h33m)

In partnership with Arts Build

September 4, 2021

The Proud Family Movie 2005 (1h30m)

In partnership with Urban League of Greater Chattanooga

September 11, 2021

Karate Kid 1984 (2h6m)

In partnership with Move N Groove Kidz

September 18, 2021

The Secret Life of Pets 2016 (1h27m)

In partnership with McKamey Animal Center

October 2, 2021