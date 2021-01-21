“The Six Triple Eight” Documentary Airs February 11

In February 1945, over eight hundred of America’s highly skilled and educated women, many from the Southeast, shipped out to Europe for the opportunity of a lifetime.

The United States Army’s 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion was the only all African American Women’s Army Corps (WAC) unit to serve overseas during World War II. Their story began right outside of Chattanooga, at the Third Women’s Army Corps (WAC) Training Center at Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.

The 6888th’s story, long forgotten, is now the subject of an award- winning documentary called “The Six Triple Eight.” The 55-minute film will be shown on local access cable station UCTV265 on Thursday, February 11 at 7 pm and is supported by Georgia Humanities, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, through appropriations made by the Georgia General Assembly.

The North Georgia screening was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. “February is Black History Month and the students will soon be learning about World War II. Showing the film on UCTV will reach a large audience and add to what our teachers can share with their students,” said Executive Director Chris McKeever. “There’s North Georgia ties to the 6888th’s story with Abbie Noel Campbell, who was second in command of the unit, teaching school in Summerville before she joined the Army.”

The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion completed their extended field service training at Fort Oglethorpe then deployed to Birmingham, England in February 1945. Their assignment was to clear a two-year backlog of mail in the European Theater of war. The 855 members of the battalion were given six months to clear the backlog.

Working round the clock in triple shifts, the women accomplished their task in three months, then were sent to Rouen, France, and then Paris to continue processing mail. The unit’s motto of “No Mail, Low Morale,” inspired the women to accomplish the overwhelming task of getting an estimated 17 million letters and packages delivered to the troops.

“The 6888th were completely unique for their time,” said McKeever. “They were part of a new, professional Women’s Army Corps, commissioned by General Dwight D. Eisenhower and President Roosevelt to support combat troops during World War II. They were the best and the brightest of African American women in the U.S. and their story started right here at Fort Oglethorpe.”

The Six Triple Eight showing is the first event in February, part of a larger project to commemorate the 6888 in Fort Oglethorpe with the virtual opening of the permanent exhibit on February 25 at 7 pm and public opening at the 6th Cavalry Museum on February 26. UCTV is on Comcast Channel 265, Charter Channel 198, Dalton Utilities Optilink Channel 129 and 133, Roku and live streamed at UCTVlive.com.

For more information contact the 6th Cavalry Museum at (706) 861-2860.

