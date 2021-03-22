Tivoli's Virtual Cinema Adds Three Interesting New Films To Lineup

While the Tivoli Theatre is temporarily closed, The Bobby Stone Film Series presented by West Village continues to bring the very best in cinema magic to our friends and community.

This is a new way for audiences to watch new releases from the safety of their homes during this unprecedented time while also supporting the Tivoli Theatre Foundation.

The Tunnel

A tank truck crashes in a tunnel in the ice-cold Norwegian mountains, brutally trapping families, teenagers and tourists on their way home for Christmas. A blizzard is raging outside and the first responders struggle to get to the scene of the accident. The wrecked tanker catches fire and the tunnel is filled with deadly smoke. Will the help get there in time?

Tickets: $12 - This film is provided by our friends at Samuel Goldwyn Films.

Learn More and Buy Tickets

Long Live Rock...Celebrate The Chaos

Long Live Rock… Celebrate the Chaos is a deep dive into the culture of hard rock music. This genre, beloved by its millions of fans, is often misunderstood and maligned by media and the music industry. In intimate interviews, the leading titans of rock discuss the genre and the special relationship they have with their audience. Featuring members of Metallica, Guns N "Roses, Slipknot, Korn, Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Rage Against the Machine, Greta Van Fleet, Halestorm, and many, many more.

Tickets: $12 - This film is provided by our friends at Abramorama.

Learn More and Buy Tickets

2 Weeks in Lagos

2 Weeks in Lagos is a turbulent and thrilling journey into the lives of Ejikeme and Lola. Their lives collide when investment banker Ejikeme comes home from the United States with Lola’s brother Charlie to invest in Nigerian businesses. Upon meeting Lola, Ejikeme falls in love with her and must defy his parents’ plan to marry him to the daughter of a wealthy politician. 2 Weeks in Lagos captures the excitement, vibrancy, and complexity of everyday life in Lagos, a dynamic city where anything is possible in 2 Weeks.

Tickets: $12 – This film is provided by our friends at ArtMattan Productions.

Learn More and Buy Tickets

For a complete list of films in the The Bobby Stone Film Series, visit tivolichattanooga.com/events/bobby-stone-film-series/virtual-cinema

