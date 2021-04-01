Tivoli Theatre Reopens In April As Limited Capacity Movies Return

The Tivoli Theatre opened as a movie picture palace in 1921, so it’s only fitting that 100 years later the Tivoli Theatre Foundation continues the tradition in the historic venue.

Starting Friday, April 9, the Tivoli Theatre is thrilled to welcome a limited, in-person audience back to for the Bobby Stone Film Series presented by West Village!

With the health and safety of our patrons and staff as our number one priority, "A Star is Born" kicks off a run of 14 films across 16 showings this month.

Friday, April 9 - Sunday, April 11

Friday, April 9 - 7:00pm - A Star Is Born (2018)

Saturday, April 10 - 3:00pm - Reservoir Dogs

Saturday, April 10 - 7:00pm - Pulp Fiction

Sunday, April 11 - 2:00pm - Coming to America

Sunday, April 11 - 6:00pm - Coming to America

Friday, April 16 - Sunday, April 18

Friday, April 16 - 7:00pm - Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Saturday, April 17 - 3:00pm - Frozen

Saturday, April 17 - 7:00pm - Frozen

Sunday, April 18 - 2:00pm - The Sandlot

Sunday, April 18 - 6:00pm - The Natural

Special 4/20 Edition

Tuesday, April 20 - 7:000pm - Dazed and Confused

Oscar Weekend - Friday, April 23 - Sunday, April 25

Friday, April 23 - 7:00pm - Bohemian Rhapsody

Saturday, April 24 - 3:00pm - Minari

Saturday, April 24 - 7:00pm - Nomadland

Sunday, April 25 - 2:00pm - Mank -

Sunday, April 25 - 6:00pm - Citizen Kane

Tickets are available NOW at $12 for Adults and $10 for Children and Seniors 65+. Come out and see us as we kick off 2021 with your favorite films in Chattanooga's original movie picture palace!

Details on our health and safety guidelines can be found here.

