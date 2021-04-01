Tivoli Theatre Reopens In April As Limited Capacity Movies Return

The Tivoli Theatre opened as a movie picture palace in 1921, so it’s only fitting that 100 years later the Tivoli Theatre Foundation continues the tradition in the historic venue.
Starting Friday, April 9, the Tivoli Theatre is thrilled to welcome a limited, in-person audience back to for the Bobby Stone Film Series presented by West Village!
With the health and safety of our patrons and staff as our number one priority, "A Star is Born" kicks off a run of 14 films across 16 showings this month.
Friday, April 9 - Sunday, April 11
- Friday, April 9 - 7:00pm - A Star Is Born (2018)
- Saturday, April 10 - 3:00pm - Reservoir Dogs
- Saturday, April 10 - 7:00pm - Pulp Fiction
- Sunday, April 11 - 2:00pm - Coming to America
- Sunday, April 11 - 6:00pm - Coming to America
Friday, April 16 - Sunday, April 18
- Friday, April 16 - 7:00pm - Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
- Saturday, April 17 - 3:00pm - Frozen
- Saturday, April 17 - 7:00pm - Frozen
- Sunday, April 18 - 2:00pm - The Sandlot
- Sunday, April 18 - 6:00pm - The Natural
Special 4/20 Edition
- Tuesday, April 20 - 7:000pm - Dazed and Confused
Oscar Weekend - Friday, April 23 - Sunday, April 25
- Friday, April 23 - 7:00pm - Bohemian Rhapsody
- Saturday, April 24 - 3:00pm - Minari
- Saturday, April 24 - 7:00pm - Nomadland
- Sunday, April 25 - 2:00pm - Mank -
- Sunday, April 25 - 6:00pm - Citizen Kane
Tickets are available NOW at $12 for Adults and $10 for Children and Seniors 65+. Come out and see us as we kick off 2021 with your favorite films in Chattanooga's original movie picture palace!
Details on our health and safety guidelines can be found here.
