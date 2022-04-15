12th Annual Road To Nightfall Music Competition Kicks Off This Weekend

Join us in the search for Chattanooga’s most promising local band during the Road to Nightfall competition, which takes the winning band to the headline position of the August 26 Nightfall concert this summer.

Starting Friday night, 20 local bands will showcase their unique talents over the course of four evenings as they vie for the most votes to earn cash prizes as well as the top position. The four preliminary nights are April 15 and 16, 22 and 23 at The Granfalloon- 400 E. Main Street. Each night doors will open at 7 p.m. to all ages with a cover charge of $10. The finals will take place at Miller Plaza on May 6, free of charge. These are all-age shows.

During each of preliminary rounds, bands will have 25 minutes to play, and all songs must be original. Then audience members will have the opportunity to vote on their favorite bands in person to determine the winner of each night. The nightly winners will receive $500. At the finale, the four winners of the previous nights will be judged by a panel of professionals in the music industry who will choose the overall winner to headline at Nightfall on August 26. The second place winner will be the opening act for Nightfall on that date.

This competition provides the opportunity to showcase and promote Chattanooga’s already booming music scene and to expose the Chattanooga music market to new local bands they may never have heard before. Furthermore, this offers a great chance for these artists to network, and help grow Chattanooga’s music scene.

The 2022 Nightfall Concert Series will be held every Friday in Miller Plaza and Miller Park from May 27 through September 2. Look for an announcement of the schedule lineup in the next couple of days.

Road to Nightfall begins April 15, with the following lineup:

Friday, April 15

8:00- Adjective Trio

8:35- Josh Bearden

9:10- Hush Money

9:45- Kapo

10:20- Kid Cuebas

Saturday, April 16

8:00- World Leaders

8:35- The Cosmic Twelve

9:10- Clayton Jones and The Ex Laws

9:45- Ninety By Noon

10:20- Daisy Skies

Friday, April 22

8:00- Subkonscious

8:35- Terminal Overdrive

9:10-The Smoky Nights

9:45- Sam Steadman and the Unappreciated

10:20- The Super Friends Band

Saturday, April 23

8:00- Jason Lee Wilson & James County

8:35- Luke Simmons & The Lovestruck

9:10- Good Grief

9:45- Lilac Lane

10:20- Up the Dose

Road to Nightfall is made possible by Chattanooga Presents, SoundCorps, Gig City Productions, The Soundry and Dagan Beckett Films. Special thanks to Brian McCutcheon.