3 Sisters Music Festival Returns To Ross's Landing This October

The grass continues to grow blue at Chattanooga’s waterfront, as the 3 Sisters Music Festival announces that it WILL take place for the 14th year on October 1 and 2 at Ross’s Landing.

The event held free to the public, is a one-of-a-kind local event for featuring performances by top names in contemporary and traditional bluegrass. 3 Sisters is hosted by Fletcher Bright Realty each year and produced by Chattanooga Presents.

The music begins on Friday, October 1, at 6:00 pm with a set by host band, The New Dismembered Tennesseans, a group of local, much loved musicians and vocalists who were previously part of Dismembered Tennesseans, founded by Fletcher Bright and his high school buddies from McCallie School.

Twisted Pine, with a sound they call Americana funk, will make their 3 Sisters debut performance at 6:50 pm, and Brothers Comatose and their five-piece string band will perform at 8:1 0pm. Ricky Skaggs, a 15-time Grammy Award winner with a heart and soul for music. A neotraditional country and bluegrass singer and multi-instrumentalist, Skaggs will headline the evening with his masterful band beginning at 9:30 pm.

On Saturday, October 2, beginning at Noon, Chattanooga’s Lone Mountain Band will kick off a full day of bluegrass entertainment as the 3 Sisters Festival continues. Bluetastic Fangrass will perform at 1:00 pm, followed by The Berklee College of Fiddles featuring Darol Anger at 2:00 pm and Mile Twelve at 3:00 pm.

Fireside Collective, a progressive bluegrass and folk band from Asheville will play at 4:20 pm, followed by Missy Raines, a nine-time Bass Player of the Year recipient, will be performing at 5:30 pm, and Chatham County Line will return as a festival favorite at 7:00 pm.

For the final act of the night, 3 Sisters will showcase the music of The Del McCoury Band, featuring the legendary vocals of Del McCoury and the band’s well-known traditional bluegrass sound at 8:30 pm.

A variety of food offerings from over a dozen food trucks, along with local brews and spirits and non-alcoholic drink concessions will also be available on site. 3 Sisters t-shirts and performers’ merchandise will be sold, including, for the first time, the option for live t-shirt screen printing by Neat Pony.

The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets, however, no outside food or beverages are allowed. Wheelchair seating will be offered in front of the stage

Masks and COVID vaccines are encouraged at this free event. Painted circles on the Chattanooga Green will indicate safe social distancing for viewing. Hand sanitizing stations and free masks will be available at the festival entrance on Chestnut Street and throughout the festival site.

This event is sponsored by Fletcher Bright Realty and the City of Chattanooga and produced by Chattanooga Presents! For more information, and to hear samples of all the groups, visit www.3SistersBluegrass.com .