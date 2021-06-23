AJ Ghent Brings His ‘Neo Blues Project’ To Riverfront Nights This Saturday

AJ Ghent’s lap steel fuses blues, funk, rock, and pop into a genre he refers to as ‘Neo Blues’ and it will be on full display this week at Riverfront Nights. The free summer concert series brought to Ross’s Landing by Friends of the Festival features a diverse display of music throughout the summer.

Calling upon James Brown, Prince, and his family heritage as influences, AJ’s singing guitar creates an unforgettable experience for music lovers with a little hip-shaking, finger-snapping and head nodding being all that’s needed for his tuneful excursion played on one of his custom-built six or eight-string steel hybrids or his acoustic resonator.

What is different from most lap steel players is AJ performs standing upright like a guitar player, using his over handed technique to play slide, so that he can dance, and have more mobility during his live shows.

AJ has had a colorful career thus far playing and opening for such legendary acts like Zac Brown Band, The Allman Brothers, Derek Trucks, Robert Cray, and Gov’t Mule. He can be heard on various recordings with Zac Brown, Luther Dickinson, and featured on Zac Brown’s 2013 Grohl Sessions Vol. 1 alongside Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters.

Opening for AJ is Rick Rushing, one of Chattanooga’s favorite blues musicians, featuring great guitar work matched by gravely vocals. Rick’s voice has an intensity reserved for artists perfectly in tune with their instrument and amp. Featuring sounds of blues, jazz, reggae, and rock, Rick’s musical heritage comes from Blues/Jazz Legend Jimmy Rushing, vocalist and musician for Count Basie’s Big Band Orchestra.

Singing/songwriting, creating music, riffs, jam cores, and improvising put the whole experience together in a performance that engages with the audience, leaving them demanding more.

In addition, the Hamilton County Health Department will return to provide free COVID shots to any individual over the age of 12. IDs are not required and individuals do not have to be Hamilton County residents to receive a vaccine. Both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available.

Friends of the Festival Executive Director Mickey McCamish said, “The last show for the month of June will have audiences looking forward to our next six shows that will begin on July 24 after a brief hiatus. We’re looking forward to having Chattanooga join us for a fun Saturday night on the river.”

In addition to a great show, lots of great food and beverages will be available for purchase. Auntie Anne’s, Cart & Seoul, the Kettlecorn Man, and the Lunch Lady will be on hand, as well as Budweiser, Coca-Cola, and Hard Truth Distilling.

Director of Sales Karen Shostak said, “Each week, we see more and more people coming out not only to enjoy great music but equally great food and drink. We’re grateful to have had some great vendors with a diverse array of offerings during the series and look forward to others who will be joining us throughout the summer.”

Riverfront Nights takes place every Saturday in June, July 24 and 31, and every Saturday in August. Each show begins at 7:00 pm. and ends at 10:00 pm.

The series is sponsored by Abra, Athens Insurance, Budweiser, Chattanooga Labeling Systems, Chattanooga State, Coca-Cola, Chattanooga Funeral Home, Food City, Hamico, Hard Truth Distilling, Harry’s, McMahan Law Firm, Nature Films, Surf’s Up, Truist, Unum, and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Mocs.