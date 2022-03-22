All-Star Supergroup Band Of Other Brothers To Perform At Songbirds

The all-star supergroup Band Of Other Brothers, featuring Jeff Babko on keyboards (Jimmy Kimmel Live!, James Taylor), Keith Carlock on drums (Steely Dan, Sting), Jeff Coffin on saxophones and woodwinds (Dave Matthews Band, Bela Fleck & the Flecktones), Nir Felder on guitar (solo artist, Keyon Harris), and bass legend Will Lee (The Late Show with David Letterman, The Brecker Brothers), is performing at Songbirds in Chattanooga on Tuesday, April 19th.

The band is touring behind their new album "Look Up!", recorded remotely during the pandemic, and coming in follow up to their 2016 debut, "City of Cranes."

The seeds for Band Of Other Brothers began in Hollywood, when Babko, Coffin and drum pioneer Vinnie Colaiuta recorded the 2007 album, Mondo Trio.Babko was inspired to expand the trio. He was reading a Pat Martino biography, and thought of Will Lee, who is on Martino’s 70s album, Starbright album.

“Will brings a deep groove, an innate urgency and excitement, and a lifetime of experience and utter hipness,” says Babko. “And I’d met Nir when he was playing with Chuck Mangione like 100 years ago,” he explains, “and knew immediately we had to make some noise together. He’s so special.”

"Looking around the virtual room over here, I still can't believe I get to be in a band with these heroes of mine,” says Felder. “Here's to many more with this brilliant group of musicians I am so proud to get to call my brothers."

“We really did feel like a band immediately,” says Babko. Each player is a solo artist in his own right. “It takes a special set of folks to make something like this work."

Tickets are $25 in advance ($28 day of show) and are available at www.songbirdsfoundation.org.