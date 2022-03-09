‘American Idol’ Ruben Studdard Winner Offers Advice To Singing Mocs

Taylor Wells is a believer.

After he gave her a bit of advice, she has no doubt: Ruben Studdard knows his stuff.

“He was definitely right,” she said.

A junior in English at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Wells is a member of the Singing Mocs. Studdard, winner of the “American Idol” competition in 2003, was at UTC to give a masterclass to the ensemble as it rehearsed, to listen, give tips and offer advice.

Wells was the soloist during the song “One Call Away,” written by singer/songwriter Charlie Puth, and she was a bit shaky. Her expressive soprano was almost being drowned out by the other nine members.

“Are you nervous?” Studdard asked.

“A little bit,” Wells answered, raising her right hand, the index finger and thumb a little bit apart.

“Taylor, this is your time. Don’t doubt yourself,” he told her.

As the Singing Mocs continued rehearsing the song, Wells’ confidence began to grow noticeably, her singing taking on more depth and warmth. By the final run-through, she was smiling as she sang.

“You came out of your shell and you did it,” Studdard told her. “Your teacher wouldn’t have given you a solo if she didn’t think you could do it.”

The advice was spot-on, Wells said.

“He did help me.”

Monday’s masterclass inside the University Center auditorium was divided into two sessions, each about an hour long. Studdard sat in the audience and, during each, offered a broad range of advice.

“Take a breath.”

“Don’t play with the mic cords. That’s nerves.”

“Loosen up and have a good time.”

“You will always be singing with people you have built a relationship with. Y’all sound like you like each other.”

Studdard began singing as a child in his church choir in Birmingham and hasn’t stopped since. He distinctly recalls the path he took as he developed his singing ability.

“These young people are still developing as musicians. It’s my job to encourage them to be better than they are today,” he said. “It’s not my job to come in and berate or intimidate or make them feel unworthy.

“This is exactly what I was at this age, and I remember it. I think if more adults could remember how they felt as a young person, you would have a better understanding of how to communicate with them,” said Studdard, who will return to UTC on March 28 for another masterclass.

While not directing the ensemble, Studdard’s hands often moved as a conductor’s would, following the singing, pointing up during the high notes, down at the lower ones. Swaying back and forth as harmonies flowed.

He noticed tiny details amid the complicated harmonies. A specific quarter note needed to be hit harder. More bass oomph needed in Stevie Wonder’s “Sir Duke.”

During the song “Smile,” written by revered silent-movie comedian Charlie Chaplin, he offered some visual advice.

“Think about what the song is saying. When you’re doing the song, smile. It sounds like you’re frowning,” he said.

He was careful, though, not to overcorrect or come on too strong.

“Am I being positive?” he asked at one point. “I want to make sure I’m positive.”

After the masterclass sessions were finished, Studdard was very positive. Positive that the Singing Mocs are “fantastic, fantastic, faaaaantastic.”

“Give yourself a round of applause,” he told the group. “I’m always applauding myself.”