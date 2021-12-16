American Idol Winner Ruben Studdard To Lead Masterclass At UTC Next Semester

The UTC Department of Performing Arts: Music Division is thrilled to announce that Ruben Studdard, winner of American Idol, Grammy nominee, and platinum artist, will be leading a series of masterclasses on campus next semester.

As part of his new assignment, Ruben will be working with the UTC Singing Mocs. The group specializes in contemporary singing styles, including pop a cappella and vocal jazz.

Studdard is an American R&B, pop and gospel singer whoe rose to fame as winner of the second season of American Idol and received a Grammy Award nomination in December 2003 for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for "Superstar".

In the years following Idol, Studdard has released six studio albums, including his platinum-selling debut, Soulful, and the top-selling gospel follow-up, I Need an Angel. He is most well known for his recording career, which has produced hits including "Flying Without Wings", "Sorry 2004", and "Change Me", but he has also segued into television and stage work.

Most notably, he toured with Robin Givens in the comedy-drama I Need a Hug and in 2008 starred as Fats Waller in a national tour revival of Ain't Misbehavin, which spawned a Grammy-nominated soundtrack.

He is signed to Verve Records and released his last album, Unconditional Love, on February 4, 2014. His most current release Ruben Sings Luther (a tribute to Luther Vandross) was released in the spring of 2018.

During the televised competition, Studdard gained the nickname "Velvet Teddy Bear" and was noted for his shirts printed with "205", the telephone area code of his hometown of Birmingham. Studdard also did a cover version of "For All We Know", originally recorded by Donny Hathaway, whose music he grew up with. Alabama Governor, Bob Riley declared March 11, 2003 as "Ruben Studdard Day".

Ruben Studdard continues to tour in support of his tribute project, “Ruben Studdard Sings Luther Vandross – Always & Forever, An Evening of Luther Vandross”. “Ruben Studdard Sings Luther Vandross” continues to receive rave reviews across the country.