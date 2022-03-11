“Aretha Is Back!” Howard High School Celebrates The Queen Of Soul

For years it has been rumored that The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, performed at Howard High School in 1950’s or 60’s.

To commemorate this historic visit, the Howard Theatre Arts Program in partnership with Legends of Soul Chattanooga & Chattanooga Neighbors Arts Partnership present: His Daughter. . . Aretha.

Staring Jasmine Le’Shesa, Mary Lisa Wigfall & Cynthia Honeysucker. Background vocals supplied by Cortney Warner, Nikki Harkness & Jessica Parker. With Music Director C. Bryant Foster

The basis of that is an old promotional poster pointing out that Ms. Franklin performed at “Howard Hi” –on Monday, April 4. The poster does not say which year, but perhaps one could assume that it must have been when her father, pastor C.L. Franklin, was on tour with the Staple Singers and Sammie Bryant.

Just six weeks before Ms. Franklin’s apparent appearance, the Howard High students had taken part in the sit-ins at the local dime stores to encourage integration of such facilities.

You won’t want to miss this incredible performance of Aretha’s biggest hits and some of her fan’s album favorites, great show(wo)manship, and an amazing time grooving down memory lane as Aretha returns to Howard.