Award-Winning String Duo ARKAI Coming To UTC

An upcoming visit from a pair of Juilliard Conservatory-trained string musicians should have a broad appeal at UTC and the community as a whole.

ARKAI, an award-winning string duo comprised of violinist Jonathan Miron and cellist Philip Sheegog, will perform at the UTC Fine Arts Center on Monday, Oct. 24.

The free concert, open to the public, will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center’s Roland Hayes Concert Hall.

“I am thrilled to present the ARKAI duo in concert to the Chattanooga and UTC communities,” said Jonathan McNair, the Ruth S. Holmberg Professor of American Music at UTC and the sponsor of ARKAI’s visit. “These guys are versatile; they play electric versions of their violin and cello as well as the traditional instruments and feature a pop-classical fusion style.

“These energetic, accomplished young musicians present an innovative model of how musicians interested in classical and popular music can transcend genres. That they do so with a lot of heart makes it even better.”

McNair said ARKAI would also participate in an on-campus workshop as part of its time at UTC.

ARKAI, winners of the 2021 Astral Artists National Auditions, has been described as a duo that pushes the limits of musical genre by combining classical brilliance with rock band energy, jazz combo spontaneity and string quartet elegance. Past engagements have included performances at the Metropolitan Opera, Joe’s Pub, Rockwood Music Hall, the Juilliard School, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and the 92nd Street Y in New York City, the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia and Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

“Letters from COVID,” the duo’s electronic debut composition, was performed for a global audience of more than 30,000 people from 182 countries at TED@PMI, a virtual event from the organizers of TED talks in partnership with the Project Management Institute.

ARKAI was selected by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs and the Association of American Voices to participate in the 2021-2022 American Music Abroad season. Through this program, ARKAI engaged in exchange programs with underserved audiences around the world with little or no access to American music.

ARKAI is currently creating its debut album, Aurora, in collaboration with seven-time Grammy Award-nominated producer Joel Hamilton.