Back Alley Productions Brings Holiday Concert To The Mars Theatre

Award-winning theatre company Back Alley Productions invites you to the Mars Theatre for a pay-what-you-can Christmas Concert, scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 16 and Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. both evenings.

Christmas Concert: The Show ushers in the holiday with holiday-themed Broadway songs ranging from the golden age, all the way into the modern era. Some songs we are singing are from White Christmas, Elf: The Musical, Auntie Mame, and many other classics.

But, not only do you get a riveting concert, we have a cast of funny characters: Eve, Gloria, Dottie and Joseph, played by our local talent, who help remind us all what Christmas is all about.

“When we decided that we wanted to do something for Christmas, we really wanted to encapsulate the feeling of Christmas, family, love and community.” Director Madison Smith said.

As this season is about generosity and giving back, Back Alley is asking only for pay-what-you-can for tickets.Any amount is welcomed, but if you’re wanting to see the show for free then that’s fine, too. This is our way of saying thank you for supporting the theatre throughout the years, and especially since we have had to close and slowly re-open.

“We’ve been performing at the Mars Theatre since 2016, and the community has supported us all that time,” Smith added. “We thought this Christmas, our gift to them would be a thank you for their support and patronage. We think it will be a night of memories, community and warmth. We hope to see you there!”

The Mars Theatre is located at 117 N. Chattanooga Street, Lafayette, Georgia. Visit www.BAPshows.com or call (706) 621-2870.

NOTE: MASKS ARE ALSO REQUIRED BY ALL PATRONS AT THIS TIME.