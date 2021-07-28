Ben Van Winkle And The Figment Chamber Ensemble Celebrate Album Release

Blurring the lines between pop and classical music and immersing the audience in a visual experience of dance, theatrics, and live projections, the upcoming “Saunter On” concert by Ben Van Winkle and the Figment Chamber Ensemble will not offer up your typical chamber music event.

The performance, featuring the 28-year-old Van Winkle and an eclectic 20-piece ensemble, is set for Saturday, August 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Walker Theatre. The concert celebrates the release of the ensemble’s debut album, also titled “Saunter On,” which features Van Winkle’s original compositions as well as album artwork that is their recreation of Renoir’s celebrated painting “Luncheon of the Boating Party.”

Backed-up by the ensemble, Ben accompanies himself on cello in a unique style. Furiously bowing, strumming, plucking, thumping, the instrument, he exhibits everything from metal rock lead man to sensitive naïve ingénue in both his playing and singing. The Figment Chamber Ensemble features the highest caliber classical musicians in our area, many of whom are musicians of the CSO or professors of their instruments at our local colleges. The group has sold out every one of their ticketed shows to date, and most recently played to an enthusiastic crowd at Nightfall.

This multidisciplinary show--featuring the acclaimed dancers of The Pop Up Project, dynamic theatrical lighting, an elaborate set, and projections of Impressionist paintings--has been more than 18 months in the making. The album release and concert were originally scheduled for May, 8 2020 before being sidelined by the pandemic.

The musicians include: Ben Van Winkle (Cello, vocals), JP Brien-Slack (Violin), Nick Hoy (Violin), Metiney Suwanawongse (Viola), Bonnie Farr (Oboe), Given Graber (Bass), Charlie Edholm (Guitar), Ivan Garcia (Drums), Nathan Shew (Percussion), Mary Brown (Harp), Amelia Dicks (Piccolo), Kristen Holriitz (Flute), Gordon Inman (Clarinet), Charlotte Kies (Bass Clarinet), Stephen Humphries (Hammer Dulcimer), Carlos Rodriguez (Rapping), Rosie Graber (Vocals), Amelia Graber (Vocals), and Rachel Graber (Vocals)

This concert will be at the Walker Theater (Inside the Memorial Auditorium building)

General admission tickets are $25, and VIP seating is $50. Tickets are available by calling 423-757-5580 or at www.tivolichattanooga.com.