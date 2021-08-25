Texas Songwriter Bonnie Bishop Headlines Nightfall This Friday Evening

Nightfall, Chattanooga’s longest-running outdoor concert series, continues its 34th season this Friday at Miller Plaza, with a headline performance by Texas songwriter Bonnie Bishop and local opening act Brandy Robinson. Other entertainment includes food trucks, local artisan vendors and lawn games in Miller Park.

Bonnie Bishop is a country rock singer songwriter from the city of Austin, Texas. After accidentally writing her first song during her senior year, Bishop fell in love with songwriting and began playing original music everywhere she could. Bonnie made the move to Music City in 2008, and after just a few years her songwriting dream became a reality when her idol Bonnie Rait recorded the song she wrote called, “Not Cause I Wanted to,” which won a Grammy in 2013. Since then, Bonnie has kept busy touring around the world, making music, and working by volunteering with Songwriting With Soldiers. Bonnie Bishop will be performing live at Miller Plaza this Friday at 8:00 p.m.

Opening for this Friday’s event is Brandy Robinson.Brandy Robinson creates an original style that is all her own with irresistible melodies, funky guitar riffs, and powerful, soulful vocals. Brandy is originally from Knoxville, TN but has found her home in the greater Chattanooga area. She has made appearances at Bonnaroo Music Festival and House of Blues and is emerging as a powerhouse local talent! Brandy Robinson set at Miller Plaza will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Motorcycle parking will be allowed in the one block of M. L. King between Market and Broad Street. Due to complaints of noise interference with the featured music on stage, motorcycle parking will not be allowed in Market Street.

For those who received their first Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at Nightfall on August 13th, a second dose will be administered by the Hamilton County Health Department on September 3rd at the Waterhouse Pavilion from 6:00 - 8:30 p.m. For more information about Covid-19 and what you can do to help stop the spread, please visit health.hamiltontn.org or cdc.gov.

Registration for artist booth spaces in Miller Park can be found at nightfallchattanooga.com/nightfall-registration-form.

Immediately following Nightfall this year, the Lookout Wild Film Festival will be showing an hour of free short adventure films in Miller Park from 9:45-10:45pm.

Nightfall bulk discount beer and wine tickets will again be available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 beer and wine tickets. Food trucks and non-alcoholic drink concessions are also available on site. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought in to Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

Nightfall is made possible this year thanks to sponsorships from Mich Ultra, Fletcher Bright Company, SouthEast Bank, Transcard, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Crown Subaru, River City Company, Southern Honda Powersports, Gate 11, Lass & Lion, and Chattanooga Whiskey. Media Support comes from NPR/Music 88.1, Chattanooga Times Free Press and Ruby Falls.

