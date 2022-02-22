Cadek Conservatory of Music Gets Drumming With Upcoming Free Clinic

If you’ve ever been curious about playing the drums, make plans to visit the Cadek Conservatory of Music on Sunday March 6th. That’s when they’ll be hosting a free all-ages introductory clinic to the drum set. The event will be taught by Scott Keil, a new addition to Cadek’s esteemed faculty.

Keil recently relocated to Chattanooga after a decade of performing in Los Angeles. He attended the LA Music Academy where his professors included Ralph Humphrey (of Frank Zappa fame) and Gary Ferguson (Cher, Sheryl Crow, Kesha).

In addition to his regular classroom professors, Keil recalls attending clinics hosted by visiting guest drummers like Abe Laboriel Jr (Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton) and Kenny Aronoff (John Fogerty, Willie Nelson). “Typically a drum clinic involves a performance, a lecture, and a Q&A,” Keil explains. “But when I teach a clinic, I like to include an element of audience participation too, especially when working with kids.”

Keil has previously taught drum clinics at School of Rock in Houston and enjoys the challenge of helping beginners find their footing behind the kit. “Any new instrument – and especially drums – can be a little intimidating,” he says. But he enjoys converting skeptics. “I feel like most people who attend the clinic could learn how to hold down a basic beat,” he promises, before adding “of course, you’ll have to learn it in front of a room full of strangers, but it’ll be fun.”

He also wants to stress that his drum clinic isn’t only for aspiring drummers (or their parents). “To me, what makes a good clinic is if people walk away excited about music – whether it’s playing an instrument or just being a better listener.”

The event will take place from 2-4 PM. Cadek Conservatory of Music is located at 205 Island Avenue on the campus of Girls Preparatory School (GPS).