Caleb Johnson & The Ramblin’ Saints Set To Close Out Riverfront Nights

The last show of Riverfront Night’s summer series is this Saturday evening and Friends of the Festival is planning a very special evening. “American Idol” season 13 winner Caleb Johnson will headline with his band, the Ramblin’ Saints. Johnson will bring a mix of blues, gospel, and rock to the stage at Ross’s Landing on Saturday evening.

After touring extensively with KISS, Black Stone Cherry, and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Johnson hit Nashville’s famous Blackbird Studios to produce “Mountain MOJO Vol. 1” last year. The result is a combination of unique, soulful, southern hard-rocking sound.

Johnson notes, “This is the best album I’ve done. Words cannot express the gratitude I feel for the amazing cast of musicians and team that brought this vision to life in such uncertain times.” Riverfront Nights guests will get to hear many of these songs Saturday evening.

Opening for Johnson is not one but two bands! Barefoot Nellie & Co. opens at 7 p.m. The band is a smooth driving bluegrass band based here in Chattanooga. The group was founded in 2007 by husband and wife, Eric and August Bruce. BFN&Co. compiles impressive driving, darker, and smooth arrangements, blending standard, traditional bluegrass with a more innovative approach. The band's heart lies in writing, arranging, and playing original songs.

Following BFN&Co, is one of Chattanooga’s favorite groups, Bonepony. Bonepony formed in the late 1980s by singer/songwriter Scott Johnson and guitarist Bryan Ward in the Baltimore, Maryland area. The band began as a hard rock band, similar in style to Aerosmith.

Riverfront Nights has had a great run for its’ 13th season and is once again offering a great selection of food and drink vendors who will be providing options for guests to enjoy, starting at 6:30 pm. This week, guests can enjoy offerings from Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, Brusters, Fud Vybez, Hanner International, Kenny’s Smokehouse, Nooga Social, Sugar B’s Cheesecake Café, Sweeties, Budweiser, Coca-Cola products, Hard Truth Distillery, and Mo Lemonade.

Friends of the Festival will once again be reminding guests to social distance with the placement of grids guiding guests through the food and drink vendors. Guests will also find pods marked throughout the venue for beach chairs and picnic blankets to encourage guests to enjoy the show at a safe distance. Coolers and pets are welcome!

Friends of the Festival’s executive director Mickey McCamish noted, “We’re very proud of the efforts taken to keep our last show safe. We appreciate the record-breaking number of sponsors who’ve supported our efforts and look forward to some exciting announcements about Riverbend 2022. We’ll get through this time together and look forward to what the future holds.”

Riverfront Nights has taken enhanced health and safety measures for guests, artists and employees. Guests must follow all posted instructions while attending Riverfront Nights. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public space where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unvaccinated guests, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. By attending Riverfront Nights, guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.