Campfire Concert Series Returns To Reflection Riding Nature Center

Join us this fall for music under the stars, as our Campfire Concert Series continues!

Sponsored by Tremont Tavern and Hutton and Smith Brewery, our concert series provides a safe outdoor venue for enjoying some of the best artists the Chattanooga area has to offer. Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for the public.

Your ticket includes beer, entertainment, and the option to camp on our property for the night. Don’t forget to bring your camp chair or picnic blanket for the concert.

On October 29th, we welcome Behold the Brave, a Tennessee rock combo with a heavy soulful sound. Their sound is best described as "a potent blend of Southern rock, soul, and psychedelia."

On November 13th, we welcome Rick Rushing and the Blues Strangers, a blues trio from Chattanooga “harnessing key elements of blues, jazz, rock and rhythm to create synergy that lifts audiences to new heights of musical consciousness.”

These are just two of the many fun, fall activities going on at Reflection Riding. Check out our events page to learn more.