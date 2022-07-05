CBDB Headlines Riverfront Nights This Saturday, Along With Opening Act Killakeyz

Presented by BlueCross-BlueShield of Tennessee, this week’s Riverfront Nights is going to feature CBDB, a progressive rock band with strong presence of touring throughout the southeast.

Based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the band is self-proclaimed purveyors of Joyfunk. CBDB was founded in 2011by Cy Simonton (vocals, guitar), Kris Gottlieb (lead guitar), and Glenn Dillard (saxophone, keyboards). Blake Gallant (bass) joined in 2018, followed by Chris Potocik (drums) in 2020.

Opening for CBDB will be Killakeyz, a local favorite rock, funk, jam band known for their ‘happy music’. The band will take the Ross’s Landing Stage at 7 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Riverfront Nights is Chattanooga’s weekly go-to pet-friendly event for Saturday evenings throughout the summer months. Not only will guests enjoy drinks and food from an assortment of food trucks, but dogs will love the water stations set up just for them. In addition, there are infant pools for the youngest guests to enjoy as the music plays.

Organizers said, “We are extremely grateful for the warm welcome this series receives each year. It’s amazing to be able to offer a free series –especially for 15 years. We love seeing couples on a date night to growing families and seniors all coming together around the love of good music on the riverfront.”

Get more info at riverfrontnights.com