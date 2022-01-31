Celebrate Black History Month With Exhibits On Ninth Street & The Impressions

Songbirds Guitar & Pop Culture Museum is highlighting Chattanooga music history and the significant contributions made by African American musicians with two new exhibits: “The Big 9,” and “The Impressions: From the Big 9 to the World Stage.”

Ninth Street was a thriving African American community boasting a legendary music and entertainment scene rivaling Beale Street in Memphis and New Orleans’ Bourbon Street. The best musicians in the city played in the clubs that lined this historic street, and it was home, at least for a time, to music greats like Bessie Smith, Clyde Stubblefield, Jimmy Blanton, The Impressions’ Fred Cash and Sam Gooden, Valaida Snow, and others.

‘The Big 9” is an exhibit that chronicles the music history and legacy of Ninth Street, with in-depth storytelling, interviews with musicians who played there, and photos and memorabilia from the neighborhood’s roots in the late 1880s to its eventual decline in the 1980s.

“Chattanooga isn’t known as a music city, and we feel that the time to be recognized as one is way overdue,” says Reed Caldwell, Executive Director of Songbirds. “While Nashville and Memphis are touted as Tennessee’s only contributors to America’s rich musical legacy, Chattanooga is right up there. But Ninth Street’s legacy as a national music mecca, as well as a giant in Black business and commerce, has been lost due to whitewashing and flat out racism.”

With The Impressions: From the Big 9 to the World Stage, Songbirds showcases one of the world’s most influential soul groups from their start in Chattanooga to becoming the soundtrack of America’s Civil Rights Movement. Ninth Street played a significant role in inspiring Sam Gooden and Fred Cash, as well as fellow Chattanoogans Richard and Arthur Brooks to form The Roosters, which would eventually become The Impressions with Curtis Mayfield and Jerry Butler.

“The Impressions were an important part of America’s Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s— their music inspired people to keep fighting for equality,” says Caldwell. “Fred, Sam and Curtis were pioneers, and they took a risk singing those songs. We can never do enough to honor this group and celebrate their message of hope and togetherness. I hope this exhibit can help people understand the importance of this band and their music.”

Songbirds also touts other exhibits featuring STEAM-based, interactive activities:

The History of the Electric Guitar - Take a journey through the past 80+ years to see how the electric guitar helped shape pop culture as we know it.

The Science of Sound - Become a guitar god in our interactive exhibit for all ages that features music-focused STEAM activities.

Of course, Songbirds still has its collection of rare and vintage guitars with instruments owned by Roy Orbison, Duane Allman, Chuck Berry, Loretta Lynn, and more!

Songbirds is open Wednesday through Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 35 Station Street inside the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo.

Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for children ages five to 12 years old, and kids four and under are free.