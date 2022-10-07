Chattanooga Boys Choir And The Pool Combine To Present Music Of The British Invasion

The Chattanooga Boys Choir and local British Invasion Rock & Roll Band The Pool will appear together to present an evening of fun, unforgettable music made famous by bands including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Mike & the Mechanics, and more.

Come enjoy this unconventional pairing of musical influences that will come together in a unique and energizing way at UTC's Roland Hayes Concert Hall on Saturday, October 22, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are just $10 for adults, under 18 free.

The Pool was originally formed in 1989 by “Beatles enthusiasts” looking to play music of the British Invasion together, including members playing guitars, keyboards, drums, and bass, with several members sharing in the vocals of dozens of iconic songs from this genre.

The band continues to play music from the original British Invasion and beyond including British bands from the 60's, 70's and 80's.Through the years, they have played shows all over the U.S.A. including Salt Lake City, St. Louis, Atlanta and many others.

Current members include Michael Welch, Dave Cornwell, Nick Honerkamp , Tom Lifsey, and Monte Coulter III. Dr. Coulter, Professor Emeritus of Music at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, was himself a member of the Chattanooga Boys Choir as a child.

Founded in 1954, the Chattanooga Boys Choir is a music education and performance organization serving over 100 choristers from across the Chattanooga region in five ensembles. The CBC has performed all across the United States and in twenty different countries around the world most recently completing performance tours to the Czech Republic, Ireland, and Canada.

The choir made its Carnegie Hall debut in 2005 and has appeared at the Piccolo Spoleto Festival four times under the direction of current Artistic Director Vincent Oakes. In 2013, the CBC performed in Havana by invitation of the Cuban Ministry of Culture, becoming the first children's choir from the United States to perform in Cuba in over half a century.

The CBC has also appeared in several commercially released recordings including recent albums by Casting Crowns and Stephen Curtis Chapman, as well as the GRAMMY™-nominated recording of Ravel’s L’enfant et les Sortilèges by the Nashville Symphony Orchestra.

Get more information at www.chattanoogaboyschoir.org and www.thepoolrocks.com