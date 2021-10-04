Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week Celebration Planned For The Week Of October 11th

Organizers of the Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit are putting together an entire week of activities for Chattanooga’s first official Hip-Hop Week. Mayor Tim Kelly issued the proclamation in August and organizers are encouraging residents to participate in several community events.

The planned events include live music, poetry, a dance party, karaoke, an art show, and even a conference. “We hope that this will continue every year and multiple organizations will host events throughout next year’s hip-hop week. We encourage the community to come out and enjoy the handful of events we’ve put together or celebrate hip-hop week however they see fit,” said Micah Chapman, co-founder of Hip-Hop CHA and the Hip-Hop Summit.

The Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit will culminate the newly proclaimed Hip-Hop Week. The Summit is a conference that will convene artists, music industry experts, and marketing specialists in Miller Park on Saturday, October 16th. The day-long event starts at 10:00am and will feature educational panels and workshops as well as numerous vendors spread throughout the park. At the culmination of the conference, a free, live concert will be held in Miller Park featuring YGTUT, Mike Floss, and Keenon Rush, starting at 7:00pm.

To register for the conference or to find out more about Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week, go to chahiphopsummit.com. Here is a list of events happening during the week:

Monday, October 11th

Iggy’s Loudmouth Podcast LIVE on The Midnight Puff, 7:30PM at Exile Off Main Street, 1634 Rossville Blvd.

Tuesday, October 12th

Trappin’ on a Tuesday: A Karaoke Event, 7:00PM at MP Sports Bar & Grill, 2716 Dodson Avenue.

Wednesday, October 13th

Black in the Day: A Poetry Slam Jam, Wanderlinger Brewing Company, 1208 King Street.

Thursday, October 14th

River City Company Presents NoonTunes ft C-Grimey, Noon at Miller Park, 850 Market Street

Bringing Chattanooga to UTC: Live Show, 7:00PM at Chamberlain Field

T3 Hush Party, 9:00PM at Thunder Studios, 1463 Market Street

Friday, October 15th

All Souled Out: A Hip-Hop Art Show featuring Live Music from The Super Friends Band, ArtsBuild, 301 East 11th Street, Suite 300.

Silent Party at the Moxy Hotel, 8:00PM at Moxy Chattanooga, 1220 King Street.

Saturday, October 16th

Hip-Hop Summit conference, 10:00AM - 5:00PM at Miller Park, 850 Market Street.

Summit concert: YGTUT Live ft Mike Floss and Keenon Rush, 7:00PM at Miller Park, 850 Market Street.

To get involved in Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week or the Hip-Hop Summit, contact Sammy Lowdermilk at chahiphopsummit@gmail.com.