Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week Showcases Art, Live Music and Educational Experiences

Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week's 2nd annual music, art and entertainment week kicks off October 9, featuring a wide range of events focused on both live concerts and educational experiences -- all open to the public.

The event comes on the heels of Mayor Tim Kelly's official proclamation recognizing Hip-Hop Week earlier this year, and event organizers are also encouraging the public to host their own events as part of the celebration.

“Our aim is to create an educational environment that is impactful for everyone in the room,” said event organizer and community advocate Micah Chapman. “It's a place for hip-hop creatives to gather together for learning, networking and defining their future. The Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit was created to give aspiring artists the opportunity to break into the music business by gaining insight from industry experts, and we’re excited to grow this event in year two.”

As outlined below, the celebration will consist of art shows, poetry events, live music, family-friendly activities, and the week’s signature event, the Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit conference. This year’s conference will take place at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center and highlight panelists such as Wendy Day, Starlito, Bigga Rankin, and Kim Osorio, among others. The conference is free but the public must register in advance for the Summit due to limited seating.

Panel discussions at the Summit will cover topics like marketing, branding, sync placement, strategies around getting your music heard, using social media platforms effectively and even a panel hosted by WJTT Power 94. By bringing in industry experts as well as artists like Parlae of Dem Franchize Boyz, Yung Ralph and Big V of Nappy Roots, the Summit hopes to provide a wealth of knowledge for artists, managers, producers, engineers and even entrepreneurs associated with the hip-hop industry.

On Thurs., Oct. 14, Trap Beckham, along with several local artists, will perform at UTC’s Hayes Auditorium, which will also include Rap-Trap Karaoke hosted by the Infinity Vibes podcast. On Friday night, a hip-hop concert will take place at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center featuring Dem Franchize Boyz, Yung Ralph and a cast of Chattanooga legends.

Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week is sponsored by the Lyndhurst Foundation, Benwood Foundation, Chattanooga Tourism Company, EPB, Tech Goes Home Chattanooga, Cempa Community Care, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, WTCI-PBS, Co-operate, Inc., Sankofa Fund, Chattanooga State Community College, The Holistic Connection, TVFCU, Workhound, Peach Cobbler Factory, Steam Logistics, Open Hearts Org, River City Company, It’s Gorgeous Musique, J Kristyle Radio, Imperial Vibez and The Blk Sheep.

To find out more about Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week, go to chahiphopsummit.com, or, to register for the free Hip-Hop Summit directly, go here.

Full list of events happening during the week:

Sunday, October 9th

3:00pm - 7:00pm, Hip-Hop Family Day Presented by EPB, Miller Park

Family-friendly live music, vendors, and games

Monday, October 10th

7:00pm, Hip-Hop Poetry Slam, The Spot on Main

Showcase of poetry and spoken word

Tuesday, October 11th

7:00pm, Clout Trap Showcase, Wanderlinger

Winners of all 2022 local artist showcases will compete for the grand prize

Wednesday, October 12th

6:00pm, Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit Reception, Waterhouse Pavilion

A dress-to-impress happy hour event to kickoff the Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit

8:00pm, Hype Magazine Showcase, Waterhouse Pavilion

The acclaimed magazine will host an event that includes a panel and live music

Thursday, October 13th

1:00pm - 6:30pm, Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit Day One, Bessie Smith Cultural Center

Panels will include Getting the Business Right and Monetizing Your Music

6:00pm - 7:30pm, Hip-Hop at the Hunter, “Hip-Hop Meets Memories & Inspiration,” The Hunter Museum

Attendees can walk through The Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art exhibit, hear spoken word and live music.

7:00pm, Rap-Trap Karaoke Live at UTC featuring Trap Beckham, Swayyvo, Qualls, Calee, and T Rizer

This event is for currently registered UTC students

Friday, October 14th

1:00pm - 6:30pm, Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit Day Two, Bessie Smith Cultural Center

Panels will include Marketing & Branding, Thriving as an Independent Artist, and Getting Your Music Heard

7:30pm - 11:00pm, “Hip-Hop Legends at the Bessie” featuring Dem Franchize Boyz, Yung Ralph, as well as Mistic Click, HPGz, Maal the Pimp, D Cooley, Poho, Smokke Dogg, Bessie Smith Cultural Center

Live concert, cash bar

Saturday, October 15th