Chattanooga's Behold The Brave Releases New Single, "Doctor"

Sprung out of the mountains of Tennessee, Chattanooga’s own Behold The Brave wants to share their good spirits with anyone willing to listen. They find joy in creating music; music that guides people down an energetic yet relaxing wave of noise; music that evokes a brave and creative new perspective on life.

They are releasing their newest single (with accompanying music video), “Doctor” today. Having played with the likes of As Cities Burn, The Almost, Blues Travelers, J. Roddy Walston, and the Business, Behold The Brave has been a favorite at festivals and gigs across Tennessee for years. Their music has also been featured on TV shows and ad campaigns globally.

“Doctor” is a follow-up to the band's previous single, “Peaches”, which was released in Summer 2020 and met rave reviews.

With a dark yet hilarious music video, “Doctor” was inspired by a real-life medical emergency. When Behold The Brave lead singer, Clayton Davis, visited the doctor, convinced he had experienced a heart attack. He began second-guessing everything he had done in his life up until that point. Thus the song was born. (Thankfully, all Clayton experienced was just severe heartburn.)

“We don’t like to tie ourselves down to a specific genre,” Clayton told American Songwriter back in 2020. “Every song is not going to have the same vibe.”

“Doctor” is now available on all streaming platforms and can also be found on social media at @BeholdTheBrave.