Chattanooga's Own Prince T And Ogya To Co-Headline Nightfall This Friday

Nightfall, Chattanooga’s longest-running free outdoor concert series, continues its 34th season on June 25 with two exciting local bands. Nightfall, which runs each Friday night through September 10, will feature both bands on the Miller Plaza stage, with food trucks, local artisan vendors and lawn games in Miller Park.

This Friday’s show will celebrate local talent with a co-bill of two Chattanooga bands, just as it has throughout the month of June. It will return to its regular Nightfall format of featuring a local opening band and national headliner the following week.

This Friday we are proud to present local artist Prince T, as well as local world music band Ogya.

R&B is coming to the stage this week, and is being delivered by none other than “The City’s son,” Prince T. Inspired by his grandmothers to pursue his musical talents, this young singer brings the Motown groove to new ears, and has collaborated with artists such as Mr. Vista on Prince T’s EP “Heaven Sent.”

Following Prince T’s act, the audience will experience a trip around the world with local group Ogya (pronounced O-jah, the Twi word for fire). Keeping to its name, Ogya’s hot and sultry sound draws inspiration from West Africa, the Caribbean, and the Americas, promising rhythms you can’t help but dance to.

Registration for artist booth spaces in Miller Park can be found at nightfallchattanooga.com/nightfall-registration-form.

Immediately following Nightfall this year, the Lookout Wild Film Festival will be showing an hour of free short adventure films in Miller Park from 9:45-10:45pm.

Nightfall bulk discount beer and wine tickets will again be available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 beer and wine tickets. Food trucks and non-alcoholic drink concessions are also available on site. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought in to Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

Nightfall is made possible this year thanks to sponsorships from Mich Ultra, Fletcher Bright Company, Southeast Bank, Transcard, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Crown Subaru, River City Company, Southern Honda Powersports, Gate 11, Lass & Lion, and Chattanooga Whiskey. Media Support comes from NPR/Music 88.1, Chattanooga Times Free Press and Ruby Falls.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, call 423.304-5835 or visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information for first-time attendees.