Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Announces Auditions For Their New Season

If you've been wanting to sing, now's your chance!

Choral Arts of Chattanooga announces auditions for the 2022-23 Season. New singer auditions will be August 23 at Second Presbyterian Church, 700 Pine Street here in Chattanooga. Enter at the red door on Pine Street. (Please spread the word!)

Here are some season highlights:

October 27 – Choral Arts Jazz & Show Tunes Fundraiser (at The Walden Club)

December 3 & 4 – Handel's Messiah

December 15 – Christmas Concert

March 2 – Requiem by Maurice Duruflé

May 4 – Music of Bach and Mendelssohn

Auditions are scheduled in 7-minute slots from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Be prepared to sing two selections of contrasting styles (from arias, art songs, and American folk music). An accompanist will be provided.

Rehearsals are Tuesday evenings, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Second Presbyterian Church. Singers will receive a detailed schedule of rehearsals.

To sign up, please visit signupgenius.com/go/10C0E4BACAB2EA0F5C43-choral