Chuck Mead And The Grassy Knoll Boys Set To Headline This Week’s Riverfront Nights

This week’s Riverfront Nights will feature performances that combine a bit of country with a heart of rock and roll. Jennifer Brumlow and Callier Harmon of Rye Baby are this week’s opener. Combining a mix of garage/ twang/ surf and rock and roll, this duo will provide a fun start for a hot July night.

Following Rye Baby, Chuck Mead and the Grassy Knoll Boys will take the stage. Mead is renowned songwriter, producer, music director, musicologist and architect behind the rebirth of Lower Broadway and the Global Neo Traditional Country music movement.

Mead has been at the forefront of Americana Music for the better part of 25 years. Mead is best known as the co-founder of the famed 90’s Alternative Country quartet BR5-49, whose seven albums garnered a CMA Award for Best International Touring Act and three Grammy nominations, which helped build an indelible bridge between authentic American Roots music and millions of fans worldwide.

With 137 appearances on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry and co-producer of critically acclaimed tribute albums to Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings, Mead is at the top of his musical game. His latest solo album was recorded at the legendary Sam Phillips Recording Studios in Memphis which resulted in the album ‘Close to Home’.

Produced by Friends of the Festival, Riverfront Nights is experiencing its most successful season ever with more than 20 sponsors and a diverse line up of vendors providing food and beverages to keep the crowd happy.

Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy offerings from Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, Cart & Seoul, Hanner International, and Kena’s Cajun Kitchen. All of that goodness can be washed down with shakes from Nooga Social, as well as Budweiser, Coca-Cola products, and Hard Truth Liquor.

In addition, the Friends of the Festival are promoting safe COVID practices by encouraging social distancing and having sanitation stations located throughout the venue.

Friends of the Festival Executive Director Mickey McCamish noted, “Last year, we were the only outdoor performance series permitted during the pandemic. We provided a plan that provided ways for people to enjoy the shows safely and had a great response. We’re confident as new health challenges come our way that we can deploy that same plan to keep our guests, our performers and our vendors safe.”