Come For The History, Stay For The Jazz At Barking Legs Theater

Barking Legs Theater has called the Ridgedale neighborhood its home for nearly 30 years, and the founders are inviting the public to come learn about the community’s rich history at its weekly jazz night.

“One of our core values and ongoing goals since we started the theater is engaging with our immediate neighborhood which is Ridgedale. Collaboration with our community is at the heart of everything we do and that begins with neighbors,” Barking Legs co-founder Ann Law said. “We hope members of the public will come out and learn something new, feel inspired to support Ridgedale or their own neighborhoods and then enjoy some great jazz.”

On Wed., May 11 at 6 p.m., McCallie School seniors, who will present information they’ve gathered over the past 18 months.

Since the summer of 2020, the McCallie community, including students, parents and alumni, as part of a Community Engagement Task Force, have researched the history of Ridgedale and their school with the goal of engaging and strengthening their relationships with the neighborhood. They are also celebrating Ridgedale as a diverse neighborhood vital to Chattanooga.

Going forward, McCallie School will participate in opportunities to contribute to the Ridgedale community.

The presentation from McCallie students Levi Lebovitz and Jerry Zhang starts at 6 p.m. It’s free and open to the public. Barking Legs’ Jazz in the Lounge with Given Graber will take place after the presentation for just $5.