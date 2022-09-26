“Concerts at Coosa” Series Continues with Mon RovÎa, October 15 And Jenna DeVries, October 29

Following a pair of sold-out, standing-room-only performances in September, The Pop-Up Project and Collier Construction continue their “Concerts At the Coosa” live music series at the historic Coosa Mill on Saturday, October 25 and Saturday, October 29.

An Evening with Mon RovÎa

Saturday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m.

Liberian-born singer-songwriter Mon RovÎa teams up with experimental pop producer Summer Dregs to deliver an unforgettable sonic experience: haunting lyrics, gorgeous vocals, and irresistible beats inside the Coosa Mill’s iconic setting.

Haute Halloween with Jenna DeVries

Saturday, October 29 at 8:00 p.m.

Who doesn’t love an excuse to dress up and let loose? Put on your most extravagant costume for an unforgettable Halloween under the stars in the Coosa courtyard - doubling as the official release event for the latest album by local pop sensation Jenna DeVries (American Idol).

These performances will prelude the limited run of “If These Walls Could Talk…”,The Pop-Up Project’s fully immersive experience is for art lovers and adventure seekers, November 11 - November 20, 2022.

If These Walls Could Talk…”

Friday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 13 at 2:00 p.m.

Friday, November 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 20 at 2:00 p.m.

An abandoned textile mill comes alive with live music, dance, installation art, aerials, projection lighting, and craft cocktails. Each room, hallway, staircase, and corner delivers a unique experience for visitors to explore as they wish as a story drawn from the history of the mill reveals itself over the course of the evening. Repeated visits are a must - no guest will ever have the same experience twice.

Tickets for all Coosa Mill events on sale now at CoosaMill.com.