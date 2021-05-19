CTC’s Northshore Karass Series Continues May 25 With Big Fig Concert

The Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s new Northshore Karass Performing Arts Series continues with a performance by the acclaimed Figment Chamber Ensemble, affably known as the Big Fig, on Tuesday, May 25, at 7 p.m. in the CTC’s mainstage theatre.

The Figment Chamber Ensemble, founded by Chattanooga musician Ben Van Winkle, is distinguished by its unique instrumentation. The program will include the Copland Clarinet Concerto; Scott McAllister’s “Black Dog,” a rhapsody for clarinet; “Misty,” “Nafulo’s Leave,” and the premiere of a composition by Chattanooga clarinetist Gordan Inman.

The Northshore Karass Series’ program content is intended to combat the stereotype of chamber music as “stuffy,” with fresh arrangements and players comprising a who’s who of Chattanooga’s young classical musicians.

Funded by an Artists Work grant from ArtsBuild, the series aims to open the Theatre Centre doors to artists throughout the community and give them opportunities to perform.

As program administrator, Inman was inspired by a Kurt Vonnegut novel to name the series “karass,” which is defined in the Urban Dictionary as “a group of people linked in a cosmically significant manner, even when superficial linkages are not evident.”

Following the Figment Chamber Ensemble concert, the series will continue with:

The Counterpoint Trio on June 15 in the CTC’s Circle Theatre, featuring Inman on clarinet, J.P. Brian-Slack on violin, and Tim Hinck on piano. The performance will incorporate choreography by Dillon Davis of the Chattanooga Ballet, who will dance during Hinck’s composition of “Old Man with Turnip.”

A Chattanooga Clarinet Choir concert on June 29 on the CTC’s riverfront lawn, which will include members of the choir, other community players, and a select few high school and college-age clarinetists.

Snacks, beer, and wine will be served at the Big Fig concert.

Admission is $10. There will be limited capacity in keeping with safety protocols. Tickets can be purchased at 423-267-8534 and TheatreCentre.com.