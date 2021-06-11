CTC’s Northshore Karass Series Continues June 15 With The Counterpoint Trio

The Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s new Northshore Karass Performing Arts Series continues with a performance by the Counterpoint Trio on Tuesday, June 15, at 7 p.m. in the CTC’s intimate Circle Theatre.

The trio is comprised of Gordon Inman on clarinet, J.P. Brian-Slack on violin, and Tim Henson-Hinck on piano.

The program includes Serenade for Three, the Khachaturian Trio, and Henson-Hinck’s composition of “Old Man with Turnip.” The performance will incorporate choreography by Dillon Davis of the Chattanooga Ballet, who will dance during Henson-Hinck’s composition.

The Northshore Karass Series’ program content is intended to combat the stereotype of chamber music as “stuffy,” with fresh arrangements and players comprising a who’s who of Chattanooga’s young classical musicians.

Funded by an Artists Work grant from ArtsBuild, the series aims to open the Theatre Centre doors to artists throughout the community and give them opportunities to perform.

As program administrator, Inman was inspired by a Kurt Vonnegut novel to which originated the word “karass,” which is defined in the Urban Dictionary as “a group of people linked in a cosmically significant manner, even when superficial linkages are not evident.”

The series will conclude Tuesday, June 29, with a concert by the Chattanooga Clarinet Choir on the CTC’s riverfront lawn, which will include members of the choir, other community players, and a select few high school and college-age clarinetists.

Snacks, beer, and wine will be served at the Counterpoint Trio concert.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. There will be limited capacity in the Circle Theatre in keeping with safety protocols. Tickets can be purchased at 423-267-8534 and TheatreCentre.com.