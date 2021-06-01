Electric Avenue To Open Riverfront Nights This Saturday

Chattanooga is emerging from the pandemic and a sign of that is the return of Riverfront Nights, a series of free summer concerts that draws the community to Ross’s Landing.

The series will kick off with Electric Avenue, a tribute band comprised of musicians who have cruised international waters with The Walking Dead cast, Kid Rock, The Impractical Jokers, Pitbull and Pat Benatar. They’ve also appeared with Bobby Kimball, lead singer of Toto, Little River Band, and many more.

The concert will feature two different sets. The first will celebrate the music of Prince, whose birthday falls two days after the concert. The second set will feature Yacht Rock/ ‘80’s music. Kevin Spencer the band’s lead singer, takes these performances to another level, setting a high bar for the rest of the series.

“Friends of the Festival asked me to book an act that would bring people to the river,” explained Mike Dougher. “Electric Avenue will have people dancing and singing along throughout the show. Whether you’re a Prince fan or enjoy music of the ‘80’s, this performance is definitely for you.”

Friends of the Festival President Mickey McCamish said, “While we are still coming out of the pandemic, we’re taking precautions to make sure our performances are socially distanced and that we’re taking steps to keep our guests safe.” He noted that announcements are forthcoming regarding partnerships to underscore community health.

A full bar and other drink options will be available for purchase to those of legal drinking age, and IDs will be checked for anyone ordering alcoholic beverages. Food offerings also will be available on site.