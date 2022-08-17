Fan Favorites Shovels & Rope To Headline This Saturday's Riverfront Nights Concert

Riverfront Nights is welcoming Shovels & Rope to this week’s stage.

The American folk duo from Charleston, South Carolina is composed of husband and wife Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst. They will be entertaining with blends of traditional folk, rock and roll and country rock. They recently released their sixth album Manticore in February on Dualtone Records.

Jack Broadbent is set to open Saturday evening’s show. Broadbent has been hailed as the “…new master of the slide guitar” by the Montreux Jazz Festival and as “…the real thing” by legendary American bass and guitar singer Bootsy Collins. Broadbent’s appearance in Chattanooga will be the next-to-last show in his Summer 2022 tour.

Crown Automotive Group of Chattanooga is the featured sponsor for the remaining two shows on the river. The group’s Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealerships will be featured at the shows.

Multiple food and drink vendors will be on site and the Riverfront Nights organizers are providing dog watering stations along with splash pools for the youngest guests. In addition, Tennessee American Water will be keeping guests comfortable with their misting station that will be positioned for kids of all ages to enjoy.

Riverfront Nights organizers remind guests that the show is a rain or shine event; however, in case of lightning in the area, the show may be delayed or could be cancelled if there’s an imminent threat of bad weather Riverfront Nights will keep guests apprised of any weather delays or cancellations on their social media channels that are updated throughout the night.