Fiery Chicago Blues Music And Sanofi Careers Night Closes Out Nightfall's 35th Season

This Friday, Sept. 2, marks the final show of Nightfall’s 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza.

The featured headliner is Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials (replacing the previously announced Miko Marks). Opening act is Butch Ross.

This Friday’s show will also feature special opportunities from Sanofi Careers on site. They will be advertising Chattanooga job opportunities through their international company making products like Gold Bond and Icy Hot (previously known locally a Chattem), as well as providing sample giveaways of these products. Sanofi was named by Forbes as the #1 employer in their industry in 2021.

World-renowned Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials have been standing tall for over 30 years in Chicago, a city overflowing with unrivaled blues talent. The band’s big sound, fueled by Lil’ Ed’s gloriously rollicking slide work and his rough-edged, soulful vocals, is as real and hard-hitting as Chicago blues gets.

With nine albums and thousands of performances under their belt, Lil’ Ed is universally hailed as a giant of the genre. Lil’ Ed and The Blues Imperials —bassist (and Ed’s half-brother) James “Pookie” Young, guitarist Mike Garrett and drummer Kelly Littleton— have remained together for over 30 years —“We’re not band members,” says Williams, “we’re family, and families stay together.”

Having stood the test of time, the band’s blistering Chicago blues have garnered a dedicated following over the years from “Ed Heads” new and old. Their infectious energy, joyful showmanship and masterful playing have been honed to a razor’s edge by their many years together. Lil Ed & the Blues Imperials will play from 8:00-9:30pm.

Butch Ross, a well-known local singer/songwriter and master mountain dulcimer player will open the evening’s entertainment. A multi-instrumentalist and live looper, he plays a mix of traditional music, storytelling originals and quirky covers. Butch will be teaming up with a few friends to perform the opening Nightfall set, beginning at 7pm.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, call 423.304-5835 or visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information for first-time attendees.

In addition to music on the Miller Plaza stage, other special features at Nightfall this Friday include a variety of local food trucks, local artisans, the Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable soccer field in Miller Park, and several cars from the River City Corvette Club which will be on view in M.L.King Boulevard.

A variety of food trucks as well as beer, wine and cocktails are available at each Nightfall show. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought in to Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a highly acclaimed concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

Nightfall is made possible this year thanks to sponsorships from Mich Ultra, Fletcher Bright Company, SouthEast Bank, Village Volkswagen, Sanofi Careers, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Southern Honda Powersports, U.S.Xpress, T-Mobile, Volkswagen Chattanooga, Chambers Welding & Fabrication, Lass & Lion, and Chattanooga Whiskey.

Nightfall is locally owned and produced by Chattanooga Presents.

Thank you for supporting a wonderful season of live music and celebrating our community!