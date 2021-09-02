Finster Fest Returns To Paradise Gardens This October

It will be the largest Finster Fest artist and musician lineup in the history of Paradise Garden. The popular festival moves to fall, as art, music and food fill Howard Finster’s attraction on October 9-10

Howard Finster's Paradise Garden hosts its annual Finster Fest art and music extravaganza October 9 & 10 in Summerville, Georgia in historic Paradise Garden. Finster Fest will feature more than 60 folk and fine artists and craftspeople, live music performances, a spoken word performance, and special guest presentations. In addition, patrons will experience the finest southern fare, a children's art activity area, and, of course, the chance to tour Howard Finster's famous folk art environment.

Finster Fest will feature nationally recognized self-taught artists including Missionary Mary Proctor (Florida), Eric Legge (Georgia), Jim Kopp (Wyoming), Michael Banks (Alabama) and Jim Shores (Georgia),

Performances will be held in various parts of Paradise Garden, featuring music by Roger Alan Wade (Chattanooga, TN), Mudcat (Atlanta, GA), Chris Acker (New Orleans, LA), Abe Partridge (Mobile, AL), Pony Bradshaw (Chatsworth, GA), & Heather Summers (Louisville, KY), to name a few.

The special presentations will include Fawne DeRosia doing a chalking demonstration, an artist talk about Howard Finster as inspiration by Eric Legge Dillard, GA, and High Museum of Art Curator of Folk and Self-Taught Art Katherine Jentleson discussing and signing her new book,

“Gatecrashers: The Rise of the Self-Taught Artist in America.”

Hours for the family-friendly festival are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. Admission is $5, with free parking at the Walmart on U.S. 27 just north of the Garden, with complimentary shuttle provided all day. Handicap parking is available on site.

Proceeds from Finster Fest benefit the nonprofit Paradise Garden Foundation, which operates and continues restoration of Howard Finster's 2-acre-plus art environment.

Finster Fest launched in 1991 and is one of Summerville's biggest events, drawing more than 2,100 guests mainly from the tri-state area of Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.

More information on Paradise Garden can be found at paradisegardenfoundation.org or call 706.808.0800.