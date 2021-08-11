Hogslop String Band And The Other Brothers Highlight This Friday’s Nightfall

Nightfall, Chattanooga’s longest-running outdoor concert series, features free music on the Miller Plaza stage, with food trucks, local artisan vendors and lawn games in Miller Park.

This Friday’s show features traditional old-time southern music of the Hogslop String Band and local musicians The Other Brothers.

The Hogslop String Band, a Nashville-based old-time string band embracing traditional southern music will headline Nightfall with an 8pm performance. Formed in 2009 with the intention of winning every major string band contest in the south, Hogslop String Band has been described as unmistakably raw and southern. Having released their first self-titled studio album in 2019, this group’s music is the perfect example of a real foot-stomping Tennessee jam band.

Opening the show is The Other Brothers, a local improvisational jug band composed of Jon Wimpee (guitar/vocals), BJ Hightower (bass/vocals), Joe Rogers-Jones (percussion), and Joe Dill (banjo/vocals). Entertaining audiences with a unique blend of music, magic and showmanship, their repertoire includes bluegrass, country, folk, and jazz, as well as hits from the ‘60s to the ‘90s. The Other Brothers will be performing on the Miller Plaza stage at 7:00 p.m.

Along with this Friday’s musical entertainment, the Hamilton County Health Department will be offering FREE Pfizer Covid-19 vaccinations located at the Waterhouse Pavilion from 6:00 - 8:30 p.m. For more information about Covid-19 and what you can do to help stop the spread, please visit health.hamiltontn.org or cdc.gov.

Registration for artist booth spaces in Miller Park can be found at nightfallchattanooga.com/nightfall-registration-form.

Motorcyle parking will be allowed in the one block of M.L.King between Market and Broad Street. Due to complaints of noise interference with the featured music on stage, motorcycle parking will not be allowed in Market Street.

Immediately following the Nightfall, the Lookout Wild Film Festival will be showing an hour of free short adventure films in Miller Park from 9:45-10:45pm.

Nightfall bulk discount beer and wine tickets will again be available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 beer and wine tickets. Food trucks and non-alcoholic drink concessions are also available on site. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought in to Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

Nightfall is made possible this year thanks to sponsorships from Mich Ultra, Fletcher Bright Company, SouthEast Bank, Transcard, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Crown Subaru, River City Company, Southern Honda Powersports, Gate 11, Lass & Lion, and Chattanooga Whiskey. Media Support comes from NPR/Music 88.1, Chattanooga Times Free Press and Ruby Falls.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, call 423.304-5835 or visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information for first-time attendees.