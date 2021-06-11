Homegrown Country Music Festival Coming To Whitwell's New Ketner’s Mill Arena

The Homegrown Country Music Festival happening on June 19th, 2021 at the newly-built Ketner’s Mill Arena in Whitwell, TN today announced a partnership with Tri Star Beverage to benefit local military organizations.

The festival, headlined by Country artists Confederate Railroad and supported by nineties Country cover band, Neon Moon, and local artists Camden Smith and Chase Baker, will donate a portion of every Anheuser-Busch beverage sold to Folds of Honor and other local military organizations.

When asked about their participation, Tom Buck, General Sales Manager for Tri Star Beverage, exclaimed, “We at Tri Star Beverage, in partnership with Anheuser-Busch, support the Folds of Honor Foundation which helps to provide the families of fallen and disabled service members with educational scholarships. It is our honor and privilege to support the Chattanooga area and this event that we can aid the local military families in need.”

Through an Anheuser-Busch initiative, one dollar from every case of beer sold nationwide is donated to the Folds of Honor organization. Additionally, at the Homegrown Country Music Festival, thirty-five cents from every can of beer sold will be donated to a local military organization. Event attendees will witness active-duty Marines serving patrons onsite.

First Sergeant Christopher L. Myers had this to say of the partnership, “Relationships with great organizations like Friends of the Festival, Tri Star Beverage, and events like the Homegrown Country Music Festival are critical towards our annual fundraising efforts to support events for our local military and their families.”

Mickey McCamish, retired U.S. Navy Captain and Executive Director of Friends of the Festival, said, “We have always considered it our duty and an honor to support our local military organizations. From the annual Riverbend Festival and Riverfront Nights Series to other fantastic community events like the Homegrown Country Music Festival in Whitwell, we have sought and established ways to give back to both our veterans and active military. When Clint Carroll, the owner of Ketner’s Mill Arena and a Marine himself, inquired about the potential to give back to his brothers and sisters in our armed forces, we jumped at the opportunity.”

Tickets for the first annual Homegrown Country Music Festival are on sale now at ketnersmillarena.com and in person at the Race Way Convenience Store located at 12150 TN-28 Whitwell, TN 37397. More information about the festival can be found at homegrowncountryfest.com

Friends of the Festival is an events management company located in Chattanooga, TN, largely known for producing events such as Chattanooga’s Riverbend Festival and Riverfront Night Music Series, as well as other events annually.

Tri Star Beverage of Chattanooga is the local distributor of Anheuser-Busch products along with other national, regional, and local beverage brands, in the Hamilton, Marion, Sequatchie, and Rhea Counties in Tennessee.