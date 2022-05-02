How The Moon River Music Festival Found A Home In Chattanooga

Back in 2014, Memphis-based musician Drew Holcomb decided to put together a festival highlighting the music and culture of Tennessee. The event was successful but quickly outgrew Memphis’ storied Levitt Shell. So Drew began to look for a more permanent home and in 2018 decided to move the festival across the state to the banks of the Tennessee River here in Chattanooga in Coolidge Park.

To say it was a positive move would be a bit of an understatement, as the two-day festival quickly sold out and played to packed (and highly appreciative) crowds of music lovers who enjoyed not only the specially curated music lineups but also the beauty of the riverfront park.

And each year since, the festival has grown and has become an important and beloved institution in the Tennessee community.

This year, the Moon River Music Festival returns to Coolidge Park on September 10th & 11th with a fantastic lineup including Leon Bridges, The National, Band of Horses, Local Natives, Zach Bryan, Greensky Bluegrass, Lucius, Charley Crockett, Keb' Mo', Mat Kearney, Briston Maroney, JP Saxe, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Hiss Golden Messenger, Wild Rivers, Natalie Hemby, Wilderado, Maggie Rose, Abraham Alexander, Daniel Nunnelee, Madeline Edwards, and of course Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors.

“Moon River weekend continues to be my favorite of the year,” Drew says. “This year’s lineup is stacked from top to bottom. Can’t wait to gather with our friends and family again on the river in Chattanooga. See you there!”

What is also important to Drew is to make sure the festival is not just held in Chattanooga, but also is part of the greater community. Each year the festival has worked to build a lasting relationship through local and state level non-profit partnerships. This year is no exception, with Moon River again donating a portion of each ticket to Friends of Outdoor Chattanooga and St. Jude Children’s Hospital of Tennessee.

And if that wasn’t enough, this year Moon River is offering Friday and Saturday night shows at The Signal in the heart of Chattanooga’s Southside. Kicking the weekend off on Friday with Futurebirds and The Wild Feathers and a late-night show on Saturday with Valley plus Moody Joody.

Also returning in 2022 are Moon River Music Festival’s most unique & beloved experiences including The Treehouse, Lookout Lodge, and Tennessee Tavern.

To buy tickets and learn more about all the performers and events, head on over to www.moonriverfestival.com, where you can also get more information on VIP, Coolidge Club and General Admission Weekend pass inclusions.

Moon River Music Festival is presented by Drew Holcomb and produced by AC Entertainment and C3 Presents.