Israeli Country Musician Omer Netzer Comes To Chattanooga

Omer Netzer, Israel’s biggest country music entertainer will perform at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace on Monday, May 2, 5:30 p.m. as part of a Happy Hour style event open to people of all ages.

Tickets and registration are $10 and available on-line at www.jewishchattanooga.com. This concert is also available on Zoom.

His smokin’ hot guitar talents, combined with gritty vocals, soulful sound and a humble boyish charm set him apart as a country musician. As part of his U.S. tour, he is also performing in Memphis and Nashville.

This international country singer/songwriter Omer Netzer hails from Nahariva, Israel. The scenic country landscape and environment is what set the tone for Netzer’s music as a blend of country, blues and rock. Proficient on both guitar and drums, the instrumentalist and captivating vocalist has been likened to some of the most renowned entertainers across the globe, and some of his personal heroes, including John Mayer, Chris Stapleton, Eric Clapton and B.B King.

This army veteran (serving three years) launched his music career in 2015 with the debut album GOODBYE SONG. An instant success, the record highlighted hit singles "Angel,” "Couldn't Love You More" and the title track "Goodbye Song.” Continuing his momentum, Netzer embarked on a sold-out tour in Israel and welcomed invitations to perform at various festivals throughout Germany, Lithuania, Switzerland, Russia and the United States.

His sophomore album, titled SWEET MISTAKE and released in 2017, solidified his stature as a country music star in all of Israel. An extraordinary and talented guitarist, powerful vocalist, with a commanding stage presence and enchanting charisma, Omer Netzer is trendsetter – to take the first step to open the door for other hopeful country artists to follow.

Omer is preparing to introduce his third studio album. As an early introduction to the project, he released "Whiskey" (January 2021) and the upbeat, touching love song “Sweet Alice”, both of which have swiftly become fan favorites.

Omer has performed at the prestigious international festival "SZIGET" where he performed alongside some of the world’s top entertainers. His song, "Trouble Maker," was selected as the soundtrack for the festival's corresponding international digital campaign.

This endeavor led him to take part in the historical Cerbul De Aur Festival în Brașov, Romania . Netzer was the opening show for Bon Jovi, Albert Lee, Riley Walker and the folk-pop group, Milky Chance. Playing at the prestigious BB King and City Winery stages in New York City, he was selected as a candidate to participate in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis (January 2020).

His music video, "I Can Stand It", was recognized as "Video Of The Year" at the Catharsis International Film Festival in Belgium.

More information about Netzer is available on his website www.omernetzer.com.