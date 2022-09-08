Jack White Coming To The Walker Theatre With A Special Acoustic Show September 17th

Jack White has announced an intimate acoustic performances in Chattanooga on September 17 as part of his ongoing Supply Chain Issues Tour.

The special Live Nation produced show will take place at Walker Theatre giving fans a rare up close and personal experience with the exclusive performances.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10am ET on Friday, September 9. For tickets and more information, visit jackwhiteiii.com/tour-dates.

Hailed by Variety as simply “the Greatest Rock ‘n’ Roll Show on Earth,“ the Supply Chain Issues Tour will resume later this month with White returning home for the second leg of North American headline shows.

White’s second new album of the year, ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE, arrived via Third Man Records on July 22 and features the latest single “If I Die Tomorrow”. Jack White’s first new album of 2022, FEAR OF THE DAWN, is available everywhere now via Third Man Records.

The album – which includes the acclaimed singles, “Taking Me Back,” “Hi-De-Ho (w/ Q-Tip),” “What’s The Trick?,” and the rollicking title track, “Fear Of The Dawn“ – has made a landmark chart debut following its April 8 release, with nine #1 chart debuts in its first week including Billboard’s “Top Album Sales,” “Top Current Album Sales,” “Top Alternative Albums,” “Top Rock Albums,” “Record Label Independent Current Albums,” “Digital Albums,” “Current Digital Albums,” “Internet Albums,” and “Vinyl Albums,” as well as at #4 on the overall Billboard 200.