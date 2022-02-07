Kane Brown Returns Home To Kick Off New Tour Dates With Stadium Show

Award-winning entertainer Kane Brown announced additional tour dates for his nationwide Blessed & Free Tour, kicking off with his first ever stadium show in his hometown of Chattanooga on May 7th at Finley Stadium.

The initial run of the Blessed & Free Headlining Arena Tour included all NBA basketball arenas, making the “breakthrough entertainer” (AP) the first country artist to headline every NBA basketball arena in a single tour.

In addition to Brown’s hometown of Chattanooga, the next leg of the Blessed & Free tour will head to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. The Blessed & Free Tour will also make stops at previously announced festivals Patriotic Fest in Virginia Beach and Hangout Fest. Walker Hayes, Chase Rice and Raelynn join as support acts. The tour is being promoted by AEG Presents.

Register now at kanebrownlive.com for Kane Brown’s pre-sale starting on Tuesday, February 8 at 10am local. Tickets for Blessed & Free will go on-sale to the general public Friday, February 11 at 10am local time at kanebrownmusic.com.

A limited number of VIP Packages will be available. These exclusive offers include an amazing selection of tickets, early-access to the General Admission Pit, limited edition merchandise and much more. Visit kanebrownmusic.com for a full list of tour dates, additional pre-sale and ticket on-sale information.

Noted as the “future of Country” (Billboard) and one of “31 People Changing the South” (Time), the chart-topping entertainer first broke through the country charts with his #1 self-titled debut, which spent a record-breaking 13 weeks at the top of the chart and made Brown the first artist in Billboard history to Top all 5 Billboard Country charts simultaneously.

Kane Brown earned three AMA Awards and produced two of the most streamed country songs of all time--the 7X platinum #1 hits “Heaven” and “What Ifs.” Brown’s sophomore album Experiment debuted #1 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart and solidified Brown as the only male country artist in more than 24 years to debut at the top of the Billboard 200.

Experiment produced back-to-back #1 hits and was ranked by The New York Times as one of the Top 10 Best Albums of the Year. His follow up EP, Mixtape Vol. 1, earned Brown an ACM Album of the Year nomination and featured Brown’s Top 10 pop radio hit “Be Like That” featuring Khalid and Swae Lee, his co-written duet “Last Time I Say Sorry” with John Legend, and the ACM award winning anthem, “Worldwide Beautiful.”