Lee Roy Parnell To Headline Nightfall This Friday

Nightfall 2021 continues its 34th season this Friday at Miller Plaza and will continue every Friday through September 10th. Chattanooga’s longest-running outdoor concert series, Nightfall features music on the Miller Plaza stage, with food trucks, local artisan vendors and lawn games in Miller Park.

This Friday’s show features nationally recognized country music and blues artist Lee Roy Parnell at 8:00pm, with an opening act from Chattanooga’s own up-and-coming country artist Rachel McIntyre Smith.

A Texas-raised singer, Lee Roy Parnell is sure to electrify the crowds this Friday. With awe-inspiring singing, songwriting, and guitar-playing skills, he has been called a “triple threat” in the industry. Parnell has recorded nine studio albums and has charted more than 20 singles since his debut in the late 80’s. With sounds ranging from Delta Blues to Roadhouse Rock to Southern Boogie, Parnell’s music combines all of the flavors of great Southern music.

Opening for Nightfall this week is Tennessee-raised country singer Rachel McIntyre Smith. Drawing inspiration from Kacey Musgraves, Linda Ronstadt, and Taylor Swift, Smith’s music focuses on catchy music, clever lyrics, and her youthful spirit. After being forced to cancel a 7-state tour in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she bounced back in the fall by releasing her new single “High School Reunion” which is now available on Apple Music, Spotify, and Soundcloud. Rachel McIntyre Smith will be performing this Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the Miller Plaza stage.

Immediately following Nightfall this year, the Lookout Wild Film Festival will be showing an hour of free short adventure films in Miller Park from 9:45-10:45pm.

Nightfall bulk discount beer and wine tickets will again be available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 beer and wine tickets. Food trucks and non-alcoholic drink concessions are also available on site. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought in to Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

Nightfall is made possible this year thanks to sponsorships from Mich Ultra, Fletcher Bright Company, SouthEast Bank, Transcard, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Crown Subaru, River City Company, Southern Honda Powersports, Gate 11, Lass & Lion, and Chattanooga Whiskey. Media Support comes from NPR/Music 88.1, Chattanooga Times Free Press and Ruby Falls.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, call 423.304-5835 or visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information for first-time attendees.