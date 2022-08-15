Local Talent Wanted For “Tunes On The Track” Outdoor Concert In Collegedale

Do you like to sing but just haven’t found the right venue to showcase your talent?

If so, Collegedale’s “Tunes on the Track” event could be the opportunity you have been searching for. This musical event is offering anyone in the area a chance to sing and perform at an outdoor community concert.

Aspiring up-and-coming local performers of all ages are invited to audition for a chance to perform at the first ever “Tunes on the Track.” Sponsored by Collegedale Parks & Recreation Department, the concert will be held from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, September 29th at the Train Car Stage within the Imagination Station Park.

“Tunes on the Track” will be a free, fun, and family-friendly show. The Kona Ice truck and Hanner’s International food truck will be on site to provide treats and food for purchase.

“There are a lot of talented people in our own backyard and surrounding area and it will be so much fun and such a pleasure bringing them together to share their musical gift with the community,” said Christina Clark, Collegedale Parks and Recreation Supervisor. “We want to give our community a chance to shine!”

If interested in a chance to perform, send an email to parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov for more information.