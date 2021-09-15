Local Teens Use Music To Advocate For Youth During National Suicide Prevention Month

Local teens, Sydney (19) and Brayden (17) Guerrette are using their love for music to advocate for youth during National Suicide Awareness Month.

Suicide, the second leading cause of death in their generation, took the lives of 6,488 individuals between the ages of 10-24 in 2019. During that same year, this brother-sister duo traveled the country sharing their music in hopes of helping other teens see they aren't alone in their mental health struggles.

In recognition of National Suicide Prevention Month, Sydney and Brayden, through their non-profit Be The Change Youth Initiative, have committed to raising funds for both state and national organizations elevating the conversation around mental health and suicide prevention, specifically To Write Love On Her Arms and Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network.

For the entirety of September, Sydney and Brayden will be donating the proceeds from their regular musical performances to this fundraising initiative, including their house shows and Sunday brunch set at The Edwin Hotel. They will also be hosting a fundraising event at The Spot on September 22nd from 7-8pm.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please call 1-855-274-7471, or text the letter "TN" to 741 741. Don't battle this alone.