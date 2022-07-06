Lookout Mountain's McLemore’s Songwriter Series Continues With Singer Songwriter Shawn Mullins

McLemore’s Songwriter Series on July 14th on Lookout Mountain provides a unique performance with Shawn Mullins taking the stage.

Known for his ability to mix folk, rock, instrumental rock, adult alternative and Americana music, Mullins is best known for the hit single, “Lullaby” which hit number one on the Adult Top 40 and was nominated for a Grammy.

The Atlanta native is revisiting the 20th anniversary of his album Soul Core by creating two very unique versions of the album. Soul’s Core Revival’s first album is stripped down to include solo performances on guitar, piano and one acapella song while the second album features his full band, Soul Carnival.

“Performances like Shawn’s are what draws people to these special evenings,” said IV Whitman, McLemore’s Executive Vice President of Marketing. “The series is designed to showcase talent known on a regional or even international stage. FirstBank has graciously presented this year’s performances and we are grateful for their commitment which continues to build our community through an appreciation of music.”

Tickets are $55 each and may be purchased by visiting Shawn Mullins Eventbrite page. In addition, McLemore’s restaurant The Creag is also open to provide dining and drink options for the evening. To make a reservation, visit: themclemore.com/dining